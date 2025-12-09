Photos: Snow falls across the Triangle
Snow fell across the Triangle on Monday, giving many residents in the area a pretty festive view.
Flurries began Monday afternoon across the area and temperatures dropped below freezing overnight. The National Weather Service currently has a winter weather advisory for central North Carolina in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday. Several school districts closed on Monday and had a delayed start Tuesday morning.
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Snow falls on parked school busses in Raleigh.
(From left) Chris Warrick and Tianna Perzigian enjoy slices of pizza in the snow in downtown Raleigh.
Snow begins to cover a grill at a home in Raleigh.
Snow falls on the capitol building in downtown Raleigh.
Snow falls on the capitol building in downtown Raleigh.
A woman walks in the snow in downtown Raleigh.
A school crossing sign in the snow in downtown Raleigh.
Downtown Raleigh gets its first snowfall of the season.
A spooky Christmas decoration gets covered in snow in Raleigh.
Snow is illuminated by a street lamp in downtown Raleigh.
Snow covers a classic car in downtown Raleigh.
School buses get covered in snow in Raleigh.
School buses get covered in snow in Raleigh.
Snow falls in the streets of Raleigh.
School buses get covered in snow in Raleigh.
