Photos: Snow falls across the Triangle

WUNC | By Eli Chen,
Matt Ramey
Published December 9, 2025 at 10:31 AM EST
Snow falls on the capitol building in downtown Raleigh on the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC
Snow falls on the capitol building in downtown Raleigh on the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.

Snow fell across the Triangle on Monday, giving many residents in the area a pretty festive view.

Flurries began Monday afternoon across the area and temperatures dropped below freezing overnight. The National Weather Service currently has a winter weather advisory for central North Carolina in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday. Several school districts closed on Monday and had a delayed start Tuesday morning.

Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
1 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_3.jpg
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
2 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_4.jpg
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
3 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_1.jpg
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
4 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_5.jpg
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
5 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_2.jpg
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
6 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_6.jpg
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
7 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_8.jpg
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
8 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_7.jpg
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
9 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_9.jpg
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
10 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_10.jpg
Light snow fell in Raleigh during the evening of Dec. 8, 2025.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Snow falls on parked school busses in Raleigh.
11 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_11.jpg
Snow falls on parked school busses in Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
(From left) Chris Warrick and Tianna Perzigian enjoy slices of pizza in the snow in downtown Raleigh.
12 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_15.jpg
(From left) Chris Warrick and Tianna Perzigian enjoy slices of pizza in the snow in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Snow begins to cover a grill at a home in Raleigh.
13 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_12.jpg
Snow begins to cover a grill at a home in Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Snow falls on the capitol building in downtown Raleigh.
14 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_14.jpg
Snow falls on the capitol building in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Snow falls on the capitol building in downtown Raleigh.
15 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_13.jpg
Snow falls on the capitol building in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
A woman walks in the snow in downtown Raleigh.
16 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_17.jpg
A woman walks in the snow in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
A school crossing sign in the snow in downtown Raleigh.
17 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_18.jpg
A school crossing sign in the snow in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Downtown Raleigh gets its first snowfall of the season.
18 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_19.jpg
Downtown Raleigh gets its first snowfall of the season.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
A spooky Christmas decoration gets covered in snow in Raleigh.
19 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_20.jpg
A spooky Christmas decoration gets covered in snow in Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Snow is illuminated by a street lamp in downtown Raleigh.
20 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_23.jpg
Snow is illuminated by a street lamp in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Snow covers a classic car in downtown Raleigh.
21 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_22.jpg
Snow covers a classic car in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
School buses get covered in snow in Raleigh.
22 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_25.jpg
School buses get covered in snow in Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
School buses get covered in snow in Raleigh.
23 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_27.jpg
School buses get covered in snow in Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
Snow falls in the streets of Raleigh.
24 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_21.jpg
Snow falls in the streets of Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
School buses get covered in snow in Raleigh.
25 of 25  — WUNC SNOW 12.8.25_28.jpg
School buses get covered in snow in Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC

Eli Chen
Eli Chen is a digital news producer at WUNC.
See stories by Eli Chen
Matt Ramey
See stories by Matt Ramey
