Triangle could see about a half inch of snow by tonight

Forecasters are expecting snow to fall across central North Carolina Monday, predicting about a half inch of accumulation in the Triad and Triangle areas.

According the National Weather Service Raleigh's Facebook page, up to two inches could also fall near the North Carolina-Virginia state line by tonight. Rain this morning will eventually turn into snow by early afternoon, and precipitation is expected to end by sunset.

Drivers should exercise caution, since roads could be slick starting mid-morning due to the mix of rain and snow. It's also possible there will be a flash freeze Monday night, as well as black ice on the roads starting this evening through Tuesday morning.

Several school districts in the area, including Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, Durham Public Schools and Wake County Public School System, are closed Monday due to inclement weather.