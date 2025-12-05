Winter weather headed to central North Carolina this weekend

Meteorologists say that snow could come to parts of central North Carolina this weekend. Jonathan Blaes of the National Weather Service in Raleigh says that North Carolina could see two storm systems on Saturday and Sunday.

These storms will bring rain to southern parts of North Carolina and along the coast and could potentially bring wintry precipitation to the area, especially late Sunday to Monday.

Blaes says that after those storm systems move out, central North Carolina could see some arctic air coming to the area early next week.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for northern central North Carolina until noon on Friday.

The National Weather Service says snow accumulation amounts have been reduced

further since Thursday for counties including Orange, Durham, Person, Vance, and Granville.

Snow and sleet up to a half inch are expected, particularly near the Virginia border.

State transportation officials are urging motorists to drive carefully due to potential hazardous road conditions from winter weather. Crews have been working to clear North Carolina roads since Thursday.

