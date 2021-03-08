-
Nearly 700,000 people are expected to be impacted by the new changes to SNAP, a federal program which offers low-income individuals financial assistance…
The Department of Agriculture has put forward new rules that would make it more difficult for some working-age adults to access SNAP food benefits. The…
The federal government has discontinued a contract with Novo Dia Group, the company whose smartphone app allows local farmers markets to process SNAP…
The Trump administration wants to see a 20 percent cut over 10 years to SNAP, the food stamp program that helps feed 42 million Americans each year.…
In his 2018 budget proposal, President Donald Trump proposed a cut of more than $190 billion to SNAP – the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – in…
The State Senate's recent budget proposal includes a provision that threatens to cut food assistance for tens of thousands of children in North…