UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Iris Yang grew up in China with two parents who were high-achieving educators. They wanted her to be a good student and successful woman, and their…
Two psychiatrists at the North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center work closely with patients near the end of their lives – and with the…
President Trump nominated Dr. Norman Sharpless as director of the National Cancer Institute.Sharpless, who goes by “Ned,” is the director of the…
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And while the holiday inspires some to roll their eyes at cheesy Hallmark cards and endless consumerism, others…
Aziz Sancar and Paul Modrich have both devoted their professional lives to DNA repair. That might seem like a small enough area of research that, if two…
A new study out of UNC shows few online vendors have figured out a way to block minors from buying electronic cigarettes.The study at UNC’s Lineberger…