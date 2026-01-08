The cautionary tale of how Chicago privatized its parking meters

Nick Fountain produces and reports for Planet Money. Since he joined the team in 2015, he's reported stories on pears, black pepper, ice cream, chicken, and hot dogs (twice). Come to think of it, he reports on food a whole lot. But he's also driven the world's longest yard sale, uncovered the secretive group that controls international mail, and told the story of a crazy patent scheme that involved an acting Attorney General.
On Wednesday night, the Trump administration announced plans to withdraw from 66 global agencies, including premier U.N. groups that focus on climate and health issues. We'll focus on the global health impacts of this unprecedented pullout. Fatma Tanis (radio two-way ATC) and Gabrielle Emanuel (digital). Editors: Rebecca Davis, radio; Marc Silver, digital.