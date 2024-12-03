Due South's tree hour: 'Leave the leaves' campaigns; a history of the longleaf pine and bald cypress

If you have a yard, you may spend a lot of time each fall raking or blowing leaves. But many experts recommend residents just “leave the leaves”—it’s part of a widespread effort to reduce waste, promote more ecological diversity, and save energy.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with Dr. Ken Bridle of the NC Native Plant Society, as well as Greensboro's Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Shree Dorestant, and Masey DeMoss, Recycling and Waste Reduction Educator with the city.

Guests

Masey DeMoss, Recycling and Waste Reduction Educator, City of Greensboro

Dr. Ken Bridle, President, North Carolina Native Plant Society

Dr. Shree Dorestant, Chief Sustainability Officer, City of Greensboro

This conversation originally aired in November 2024.

Daniel Lewis’s love of trees is deep rooted. He’s an environmental historian who knows not just about tree biology, but the ways in which trees have been inextricably bound to human history—and are essential to our future. He joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about two trees native to North Carolina—the longleaf pine and the bald cypress—and how these trees have helped shape the South.

Guest

Daniel Lewis, Ph.D., Dibner Senior Curator for the History of Science and Technology at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in Southern California; author of Twelve Trees: The Deep Roots of Our Future