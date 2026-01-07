Bringing The World Home To You

Most NC school districts can't afford to update student devices

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 7, 2026 at 3:07 PM EST
Students work on a laptop computer at school.
Timothy D. Easley
/
AP
Students work on a laptop in a classroom.

A new statewide report shows that the vast majority of school districts don’t have sufficient funding to update student laptops.

Before the pandemic, only 16 districts in North Carolina had a one-to-one device-to-student ratio.

Now, all of them do. But with the loss of federal COVID-19 funding, 88 out of the state’s 115 districts can’t afford to refresh those devices.

That’s according to a new report on student digital learning access presented at this month’s State Board of Education meeting. Board Member Beckie Spears says her district, Wilkes County Schools, is among those without sufficient local funding for technology.

“Access is everything, and our devices are aging, and we don't have any ways to replace them," Spears says.

Board members also pointed out that students in many areas across the state, especially post-Helene, don’t have internet access at home.

The report, which will be sent to the General Assembly, recommends establishing recurring state funding to sustain student devices.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
