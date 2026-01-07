Most NC school districts can't afford to update student devices

A new statewide report shows that the vast majority of school districts don’t have sufficient funding to update student laptops.

Before the pandemic, only 16 districts in North Carolina had a one-to-one device-to-student ratio.

Now, all of them do. But with the loss of federal COVID-19 funding, 88 out of the state’s 115 districts can’t afford to refresh those devices.

That’s according to a new report on student digital learning access presented at this month’s State Board of Education meeting. Board Member Beckie Spears says her district, Wilkes County Schools, is among those without sufficient local funding for technology.

“Access is everything, and our devices are aging, and we don't have any ways to replace them," Spears says.

Board members also pointed out that students in many areas across the state, especially post-Helene, don’t have internet access at home.

The report, which will be sent to the General Assembly, recommends establishing recurring state funding to sustain student devices.