Teen Health

-
The nonprofit SHIFT NC has been awarded a $3.5 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control to help health centers coordinate and improve services…
-
Psychiatrists at Duke University have found that administering high doses of alcohol to adolescent rats could limit their learning and memory into…
-
People who have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder are much more likely than the rest of the population to take up smoking. But a new report out…
-
While the verdict has long been out that adolescents are irrational and impulsive, recent research has shown that hormones are not the primary culprit for…
-
While the verdict has long been out that adolescents are irrational and impulsive, recent research has shown that hormones are not the primary culprit for…
-
While there are many studies that highlight the irrational nature of teenagers’ decisions, a new study conducted by researchers at Duke University has…
-
Researchers at Duke University have been studying the affect of poverty and parenting on substance abuse in adolescents. The findings suggest self-control…
-
Duke University is opening a new center dedicated to research on how to curb teen substance abuse. The new Center for the Study of Adolescent Risk and…
-
North Carolina's teen birth rate is down significantly as more of them wait to have children. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and…
-
Johnston County teenagers will lead a discussion today aimed at stopping deadly crashes involving young drivers. Organizers of the Teen Driving Summit…