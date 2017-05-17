Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

One Million Days: The Cost Of School Suspensions

4734846410_2f92f3bf19_z_0.jpg
Terry McCombs
/
Flickr Creative Commons

A new report from the Youth Justice Project shows that public school students in North Carolina lost 1 million days to school suspensions in the 2015-2016 school year. According to the report, the rate of short-term school suspensions is increasing, and disproportionately affects African-American students, boys, and students with disabilities.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ricky Watson Jr., co-director of the Youth Justice Project of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, about the findings. Watson discusses the long-term consequences of missing school, including how missed days feed the school to prison pipeline system.

