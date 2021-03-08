-
The matriarch of a long-time Chapel Hill restaurant has died. Mama Dip's Kitchen specialized in soul food. Fried chicken, pulled barbecue, greens,…
-
When Adrian Miller was researching his book on the history of Soul Food, he kept coming across references to African-American cooks who had served in the…
-
When Adrian Miller was researching his book on the history of Soul Food, he kept coming across references to African-American cooks who had served in the…
-
After college, chef Stephanie Tyson wanted to leave her Southern roots behind her and start life anew in the North. She left North Carolina for New York…
-
After college, chef Stephanie Tyson wanted to leave her Southern roots behind her and start life anew in the North. She left North Carolina for New York…
-
Adrian Miller calls himself a “recovering lawyer and politico turned culinary historian.” He went from working as a special assistant to former President…
-
Adrian Miller calls himself a “recovering lawyer and politico turned culinary historian.” He went from working as a special assistant to former President…