Legal Aid of NC

It’s the first of the month. For many, that means September’s rent is due. But because of Covid-related unemployment, hundreds of thousands of North…
Updated June 19, 3:30 p.m. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s moratorium against evictions ends on June 21. Those living in federally-subsidized housing — also…
Legal Aid of North Carolina just released details of a $75,000 settlement involving three labor contractors who recruited 13 workers from Mexico to work…
Jessica Guyadeen is a 39-year-old single mother of three, enrolled at Wake Technical Community College. She’s working towards an associate’s degree in…
A community center near downtown Raleigh was buzzing with activity over the weekend. It wasn’t kids playing, but instead people getting help making out…