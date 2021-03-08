-
A majority of North Carolina public school districts are returning to school remotely Monday. Many teachers will be meeting their students over video…
-
It looks a lot like Saturday morning at the Thompson household in Johnston County. Three young girls are in comfy sweats at the breakfast table or kitchen…
-
Yesterday we reported that state education officials were expected to vote on whether to approve two virtual charter schools to open next fall.The schools…
-
The state is closer to opening two virtual charter schools. A special committee on Wednesday cleared two applications of proposed charter schools that…
-
The North Carolina Court of Appeals will hear arguments today in a case that pits a for-profit education company against the State Board of Education. At…