A conservative Texas think tank is inserting itself in NC's homeless policy. Why?

A Texas billionaire's push to rewrite homeless policy nationwide has reached the North Carolina legislature.

Several bills moving through the General Assembly mirror model legislation written by the conservative Cicero Institute, a Texas think tank founded and run by billionaire tech investor Joe Lonsdale.

House Bill 781 would ban sleeping and camping on public property. That includes on sidewalks, in public parks or in any vehicle that's not registered, insured and legally parked. A pillow, tent, blanket or personal belongings could all be grounds for removal. (There are exceptions for recreational camping.)

If a local government doesn't enforce the ban within five business days, a resident or business owner could sue under the legislation.

Devon Kurtz, director of public safety policy at the Cicero Institute, said encampments are dangerous for homeless people and the broader community.

"You get more of what you tolerate. And we really need to be more assertive in saying it's unacceptable to have people living on the street," Kurtz said in an interview.

Critics say arresting homeless people will not solve the crisis.

"This bill does not take into account the issue that there is not enough affordable housing," said Latonya Agard, executive director of the N.C. Coalition to End Homelessness, during a committee meeting last week.

The bill creates a structure for local governments to designate outdoor areas for public sleeping, provided people staying there have access to running water, bathrooms and behavioral health services.

They couldn't be next to property zoned for residential use, or negatively affect nearby property values.

The bill is being taken up Tuesday in the House Committee on State and Local Government. A similar bill filed in the Senate has not moved.

Cicero Institute legislation passed in 9 states

Nationwide, homelessness hit record highs last year.

There were 11,626 homeless people in North Carolina in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That number is likely an undercount, HUD acknowledges, because the population is difficult to track.

The Coalition to End Homelessness points out that two out of every three North Carolinians in that count said they were homeless for the first time.

The Cicero Institute has helped pass legislation in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah, Idaho, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Kurtz said "there needs to be a check on cities' policies on homelessness, and the state is the best place to do that."

The goal, Kurtz said, is not jailing the homeless.

"It is trying to create a subtle accountability for individuals who are refusing to accept help but really do need it, and making sure that we have some sort of recourse as a community when encampments are getting out of control," he said.

Some Democrats won over

House Bill 437 — another Cicero Institute-recommended piece of legislation — would add stiffer punishments for drug offenses committed within 100 feet of a homeless service provider. The felony would be the same class doled out for drug crimes committed near schools or child care centers.

It would also add a felony penalty for an operator "who intentionally allows a person to commit" a drug crime.

Rep. Heather Rhyne, R-Lincoln and one of the bill's primary sponsors, said people in shelters are often "targeted by gangs and cartels." Kurtz said enforcement "tends to be quite laissez-faire when it comes to substance abuse."

Rev. Russell Pierce, executive director of Durham's Housing for New Hope, said adding around-the-clock security would triple expenses.

"Honestly this terrifies me," said Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above in Charlotte. "We are your partners. We are not the enemy."

Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, joined them in pushing back.

"You've got to have a heart of gold, first of all, to work in these facilities and care for this community and I just don't believe there are very many bad actors," Butler said.

The bill passed the House last month with support from all Republicans and nine Democrats. It's now in the Senate's hands.