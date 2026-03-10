If they're not in your backyard now, they may be soon: Armadillos have moved into the Triangle

It’s the only mammal with a shell. It digs so quickly it can escape predators by burrowing. It can inflate its intestines to cross streams. And it eats fire ants – and other insects – like popcorn.

Meet your new neighbor: The armadillo.

The official state small mammal of Texas has now been reported in nearly every county in the Triangle as it spreads east from its original entry points at the western end of the state.

"Densities will vary, but in the next 10 to 15 years they'll probably be in all 100 counties," said Colleen Olfenbuttel, Game Mammals and Surveys Unit Supervisor with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Olfenbuttel was among five scientists who on a recent day were conducting the state's first official necropsies on armadillos.

"It's pretty exciting for us," she said on a break between dissections. "We're learning as we're going, making comparisons of how similar and how different they are to the other mammals we've sampled and necropsied."

And boy, are they different. First on the odd attributes list, of course, is the shell, which is really more like two shells - one in front and one in back - with overlapping bands in the middle to allow the creatures to bend and twist.

The shell is a little flexible but hard. Hard enough that in at least a couple of unusual cases in 2015, bullets ricocheted off armadillos and struck humans. In Texas, the bullet hit the shooter himself, while in Georgia, the shooter's mother-in-law was wounded.

Also, for reasons science hasn't yet determined, armadillos always reproduce in identical quadruplets. They can hold their breath for up to six minutes and walk across streams under water. They can jump up to four feet high when frightened and can smell insects six inches under ground.

1 of 4 — 2-armadillo-Map-grove.jpg Illustration by Eli Chen / WUNC 2 of 4 — 3-burrow.jpg Illustration by Eli Chen / WUNC 3 of 4 — 4-about.jpg Illustration by Eli Chen / WUNC 4 of 4 — 5-sighting.jpg Illustration by Eli Chen / WUNC

Opportunistic and adaptable

The Wildlife Resources Commission's biologists routinely perform postmortem examinations on animals to monitor diseases, causes of death, and other things that can help them manage species. Only recently have armadillos become common enough for the agency to obtain enough specimens for study.

Understanding the armadillo population here is more important as interactions with other creatures and with humans increase, Olfenbuttel said. For example, the state just began allowing wildlife rehabilitation experts to work with armadillos.