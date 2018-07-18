Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Durham Woman Wins Jiujitsu Championship

Kim Rice fighting for the brown belt.
courtesy of Kim Rice
Kim Rice goes for the win in the Brazilian jiujitsu world championship.
courtesy of Kim Rice
Kim Rice wins the brown belt.
courtesy of Kim Rice.

A kickboxing class is what led Kim Sarah Rice to practicing Brazilian jiujitsu. She thought kickboxing was fun and she felt strong and powerful while attacking those heavy weighted bags.

Once she began her martial arts practice,  Rice realized jiujitsu offered something kickboxing did not – human contact. She thought, “Where else can I roll around on a mat with another opponent?” With that revelation, Rice was hooked. After 8 years of dedication, last month Rice became the Brazilian jiujitsu adult brown belt world champion in the women's heavyweight division. Rice joins guest host Anita Rao in a rare one on one conversation. Rice discusses what role her age played in winning and training, she reflects on her mother’s history as an endurance athlete and how it’s fueled her passion and determination. Rice also explains the mindset it takes to be a champion and explains how jiujitsu can empower other women.

