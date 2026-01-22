2025 Youth Reporting Internship

-
The heat wave that hit North Carolina this week brought record highs—and an increase in heat-related hospital visits. Here's what doctors are recommending to stay safe the rest of the summer.
-
Scientists have increasingly used tide levels to predict flooding on the coast. But two North Carolina professors showed that land-based factors, like rain, groundwater, and local infrastructure, are more often the driving force.
-
Several Wake County parents and public commenters appeared at last week's school board meeting to argue for or against Rolesville High's grant application request.
-
A national report released quarterly shows that both unemployment and underemployment have risen among recent grads—and the same is being felt in North Carolina.
-
The Walton Farm is now under a conservation easement — meaning the 40-acre undeveloped land is protected for future generations.
-
The three pups, born at the start of the month, are another step toward the Museum of Life and Science's goal of conserving the red wolf species.
-
“Text2Robot” combines generative AI with other cutting-edge technologies to give users a taste of robotics.
-
The state’s health agency has already ordered the jail to move more than 100 inmates and crack down on illegal behavior. Now, they’re focusing on the shortage of staff.
-
-
The program “vrClinicals for Nursing” lets students have dynamic conversations with virtual patients and learn how to navigate their cases.