Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

2026 NC primary election results are in. Plus, the history of the Durham Colored Library and poet Diamond Forde's 'Book of Alice'

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeRachel McCarthyStacia Brown
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:45 PM EST

0:01:00

A Segment: Primary Election Debrief

Political reporters analyze the results of North Carolina’s primary election, including the race between Democratic incumbent Valerie Foushee and primary challenger Nida Allam for North Carolina’s 4th Congressional seat.
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

0:13:00

B Segment: Durham’s first public library for Black residents partners with Duke University Libraries

In 1918, the Durham Colored Library was founded to provide book-lending services for Black residents during segregation. Today, the Durham Colored Library has partnered with Duke University Libraries, with support from the Mellon Foundation, to extend and expand its reach.
C. Eileen Watts Welch, President and CEO, Durham Colored Library

0:33:00

C Segment: In ‘The Book of Alice,’ poet Diamond Forde resurrects her grandmother’s indomitable spirit

In her new collection, The Book of Alice, poet Diamond Forde explores her Southern family roots through researching the life of her late grandmother.  (This Due South encore conversation originally aired January 29, 2026.)
Diamond Forde, poet, assistant professor of English at North Carolina State University and author of the new poetry collection, The Book of Alice

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown