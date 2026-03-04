2026 NC primary election results are in. Plus, the history of the Durham Colored Library and poet Diamond Forde's 'Book of Alice'

0:01:00

A Segment: Primary Election Debrief

Political reporters analyze the results of North Carolina’s primary election, including the race between Democratic incumbent Valerie Foushee and primary challenger Nida Allam for North Carolina’s 4th Congressional seat.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

0:13:00

B Segment: Durham’s first public library for Black residents partners with Duke University Libraries

In 1918, the Durham Colored Library was founded to provide book-lending services for Black residents during segregation. Today, the Durham Colored Library has partnered with Duke University Libraries, with support from the Mellon Foundation, to extend and expand its reach.

C. Eileen Watts Welch, President and CEO, Durham Colored Library

0:33:00

C Segment: In ‘The Book of Alice,’ poet Diamond Forde resurrects her grandmother’s indomitable spirit

In her new collection, The Book of Alice, poet Diamond Forde explores her Southern family roots through researching the life of her late grandmother. (This Due South encore conversation originally aired January 29, 2026.)

Diamond Forde, poet, assistant professor of English at North Carolina State University and author of the new poetry collection, The Book of Alice

