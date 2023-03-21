Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

NC State discontinues coed rifle program this academic year

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT
N.C. State junior Ben Salas competes at the NCAA Rifle Championships in Akron, Ohio on March 10, 2023.
N.C. State Wolfpack Athletics
/
N.C. State junior Ben Salas competes at the NCAA Rifle Championships in Akron, Ohio on March 10, 2023.

North Carolina State will discontinue its varsity coed rifle program at the end of this academic year.

The school announced the decision Tuesday, with athletic director Boo Corrigan saying officials reached “this difficult decision” after a review of the program offered at the school since 1958.

“Being able to provide a top-level Division I experience for our student-athletes is our first priority and it is no longer feasible to do this for our rifle program,” Corrigan said.

The school fields one of just 22 rifle programs in the NCAA and competes in the Great America Rifle Conference.

The school said it would honor scholarships of impacted students on the roster throughout their undergraduate years by matching their current level, as well as provide continued access to services for academic support, sports medicine and sports psychology. The school also pledged administrative support if the affected students choose to transition the program to a club sport.

N.C. State graduate Lucas Kozeniesky represented the program at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Tags
Sports N.C. StateCollege AthleticsRaleigh
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories