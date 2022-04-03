Bringing The World Home To You

Sports

Fans flood Franklin Street as UNC beats Duke at the Final Four

North Carolina Public Radio | By Leoneda Inge
Published April 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT
Fans flood Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill on Saturday, April 2 after the UNC Tar Heels men's basketball team beat rival Duke at the Final Four in New Orleans.
Laura Pellicer
/
WUNC
Fans flood Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill on Saturday, April 2 after the UNC Tar Heels men's basketball team beat rival Duke at the Final Four in New Orleans.

One of the biggest showdowns in men’s college basketball is in the history books.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill beat Duke University on Saturday night at the Final Four in New Orleans, making it the last game for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Blue Devils.

Carolina Tar Heel fans flooded downtown Chapel Hill after the big 81-77 win over Duke. There were parties on every corner with fans chanting: “Tar! Heels! Tar! Heels! Tar! Heels! Tar! Heels!”

One of the loudest fans on Franklin Street was UNC freshman Audrey Xie, who was about to lose her voice from cheering so hard.

“It was so close and yet, we did so well,” Xie said.

One UNC fan participates in a bit of fire-jumping on Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill after UNC beat Duke in the Final Four.
Peyton Sickles
/
For WUNC
One UNC fan participates in a bit of fire-jumping on Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill after UNC beat Duke in the Final Four.

Caleb Love’s three-pointer with seconds left in the game solidified UNC’s win.

“I couldn’t do it without my guys and my coaches. And so, I give all my credit to them,” Love said after he scored a game-high 28 points. “They put me in position. It was a team effort. And so, one game away from a national championship, what else can you say.”

This is Hubert Davis’ first year as UNC’s head basketball coach. He played in a Final Four as a Tar Heels’ player in 1991 under Dean Smith.

Davis said his team deserves to celebrate.

“All I’m thinking about are these kids, these players,” Davis said. “And I told them that – how happy I am that I get a front row seat… For them to go through this season and go through these experiences. It’s a blessing for me, it’s a privilege, it’s an honor. Those are the things I’m thinking about.”

The hype surrounding this showdown was enormous. Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed North Carolina the “Center of the College Basketball Universe.”

And in all these years that the UNC and Duke men have made it to the NCAA Tournament, they had never played each other in the postseason, until Saturday.

There were divided houses everywhere on Saturday night, even at The Original Q-Shack in Durham. Misael Velasquez roots for Duke, while Salvador Solis says UNC.
Leoneda Inge
/
WUNC
There were divided houses everywhere on Saturday night, even at The Original Q-Shack in Durham. Misael Velasquez roots for Duke, while Salvador Solis says UNC.

“And tonight was a battle,” Krzyzewski said. “I mean it was a game that, the winner was going to be joyous and the loser was going to be in agony.”

Krzyzewski – the 75-year-old Hall of Fame coach for Duke – addressed how emotional his team was after this loss. He knows they wanted to win for him, his last season and his last game as the leader of the Blue Devils.

“I wanted my seasons to end where my team was either crying tears of joy or tears of sorrow, because then you knew that they gave everything,” Krzyzewski said. “And I had a locker room filled with guys who were crying.”

“There were also tears at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Duke’s campus in Durham, where thousands of students watched the game on a huge screen. And then they silently walked outside, huddling in groups to talk. One of them was Chloe Abi Zeid Daou, a graduate student at Duke.

“To think about the fact that Coach K’s final moment doesn’t define his legacy. Look at me writing an essay,” she said. “It sucks, but I mean, his career was great. So, that’s something to celebrate, I guess.”

Monday night, Carolina will see if it can go all the way, when they face the University of Kansas in the championship game.

College Basketball Duke Basketball Hubert Davis Mike Krzyzewski UNC Chapel Hill Franklin Street
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC's race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She's been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo.
