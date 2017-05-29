Bringing The World Home To You

A Special Ceremony Memorializes Military Suicide Victims

Bobbie O'Brien
An average of 20 military veterans commit suicide each day. While men and women killed in combat are remembered as heroes, those who take their own lives after returning home are rarely glorified. 

Their families and friends suffer the stigma and isolation they feel as they try to memorialize loved ones who died off the battlefield.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bobbie O'Brien, a veterans and military issues reporter and producer for WUSF public media in Tampa, Florida and a correspondent for the American Homefront Project about a special ceremony that honored military suicide victims and the audio postcards she helped other grieving veterans create.

Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
