Fifth Zika Case Confirmed In North Carolina; Outbreak Unlikely
The Wake County Health Department confirmed another case of the Zika virus this week.
It is the fifth confirmed case in North Carolina since the outbreak in Brazil. But scientists here say differences in mosquito species, climate and lifestyle make it much more difficult for the virus to spread.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Reiskind, entomology professor at North Carolina State University, about why he thinks a Zika outbreak in North Carolina is not likely.