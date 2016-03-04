Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Fifth Zika Case Confirmed In North Carolina; Outbreak Unlikely

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is known as the primary carrier of the Zika virus.
U.S. Department of Agriculture
The Aedes aegypti mosquito is known as the primary carrier of the Zika virus.

The Wake County Health Department confirmed another case of the Zika virus this week.

It is the fifth confirmed case in North Carolina since the outbreak in Brazil. But scientists here say differences in mosquito species, climate and lifestyle make it much more difficult for the virus to spread. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Reiskind, entomology professor at North Carolina State University, about why he thinks a Zika outbreak in North Carolina is not likely.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
