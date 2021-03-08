Mosquito-borne Illness

-
Scientists investigating the Zika virus are asking people who have been exposed to mosquito-borne illnesses while visiting tropical regions to donate…
-
The Wake County Health Department confirmed another case of the Zika virus this week. It is the fifth confirmed case in North Carolina since the outbreak…
-
The Wake County Health Department confirmed another case of the Zika virus this week. It is the fifth confirmed case in North Carolina since the outbreak…
-
Health care professionals and researchers across the state are ramping up to assist in the fight against the mosquito-borne Zika virus. Infections in…
-
State health officials have confirmed the first death from West Nile virus in North Carolina this year. The Department of Health and Human Services says…