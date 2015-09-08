Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Environmental Provisions Still On The Table In Budget Negotiations

State lawmakers have 10 days before the latest temporary budget expires.

The House and Senate are trying to reconcile their $21 billion spending plans, and among the sticking points are environmental issues, including the state's solar energy tax credit, renewable energy standards, and water quality requirements for Jordan Lake.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with WUNC environment reporter Dave DeWitt about the environmental provisions lawmakers are considering in the budget for the next two years.

