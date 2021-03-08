US Fish and Wildlife Service

-
A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revise its recovery plan for red wolves.The Center for Biological Diversity sued the…
A House bill would ban lead ammunition on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services land, which encompasses more than 95 million acres across the country, including prime hunting ground.
The only wild population of endangered red wolves is unsustainable and could be wiped out within a decade after dwindling to a few dozen, government…
Federal wildlife regulators want to scale back the red wolf recovery program in northeastern North Carolina. The Fish and Wildlife Service issued a…
An endangered red wolf pup has been born at the North Carolina Zoo.The sole pup is the sixth litter of red wolves born at the zoo, but the first since…
State lawmakers have 10 days before the latest temporary budget expires.The House and Senate are trying to reconcile their $21 billion spending plans, and…
Conservation groups notified the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today that they intend to sue the federal agency over its management of the Red Wolf…
The Red Wolf Recovery program in eastern North Carolina will continue – at least for now. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that the…
