NC General Assembly Short Session Update

North Carolina Legislative building
NC General Assembly
/

  Moral Monday protests resume as the General Assembly's short session continues. Protestors visit individual lawmakers today to lobby for Medicaid expansion, unemployment insurance and education reform. Last week, the North Carolina Senate approved a fracking bill and tentatively approved a regulatory overhaul. Both pieces of legislation may face challenges in the House. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest developments in Raleigh. 

The State of ThingsPoliticsShort SessionNC General AssemblyEducationMedicaidNC UnemploymentMoral MondayFrackingRegulation
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
