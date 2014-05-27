NC General Assembly Short Session Update
Moral Monday protests resume as the General Assembly's short session continues. Protestors visit individual lawmakers today to lobby for Medicaid expansion, unemployment insurance and education reform. Last week, the North Carolina Senate approved a fracking bill and tentatively approved a regulatory overhaul. Both pieces of legislation may face challenges in the House.
Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest developments in Raleigh.