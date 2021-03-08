-
More than a dozen people were arrested Monday inside North Carolina's Legislative Building while demonstrating against Republican policies in the state…
At an Easter dinner gathering in 2016, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove’s teenage son and his grandfather began to butt heads. The topic was the upcoming…
The NAACP leader who launched the "Moral Monday" movement in North Carolina won’t seek another term as state chapter president.Instead, he said he will…
Police officers arrested 10 protesters at the North Carolina General Assembly on Friday, as the protesters chanted and called on Republican lawmakers to…
Hundreds of protesters returned to the North Carolina General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, renewing a call on Republican state leaders to reverse…
Democratic leaders in the state House say Speaker Thom Tillis has refused to release funds for a full-time employee to manage their legislative…
North Carolina's voter ID law has come under fire in the courts. A judge will soon decide whether parts of the law should be implemented or delayed.
The Moral Monday protests from Raleigh have garnered national attention over the past year. A key component of the protests has been media attention on…
Fifteen protesters holding signs calling for North Carolina lawmakers to expand Medicaid and unemployment benefits were arrested after refusing to stop…