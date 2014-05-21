Energy Consumption And Climate Change As National Security Threats
Climate change and the way we use energy are threats to national security, according to group of U.S. military generals at the nonprofit CNA Corporation.
Their research shows stronger storms will likely divert more troops to humanitarian missions and American dependence on fossil fuels forces convoys to routinely transport fuel through dangerous areas.
Host Frank Stasio talks with retired Lt. Gen. Richard Zilmer, a member of the Military Advisory Board at CNA Corporation.
Gen. Zilmer speaks at 6 p.m. tonight at Bolt Bistro in Raleigh at an event co-hosted by the Wake County Young Republicans and Young Conservatives for Energy Reform.