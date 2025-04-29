Government misses Trump's deadline for a plan to give Lumbee full federal recognition

The deadline of President Donald Trump's order for the federal government to fast-track the full federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is now several days past due.

On Jan. 23 this year, President Trump tasked the Department of Interior to submit a plan within 90 days to find a long sought-after legal pathway for Lumbee recognition.

It's unclear when the government will announce its plan, which presents the closest the tribe has been to a historic recognition.

The plan inspired a new sense of hope for tribal members, but also longstanding doubts about promises that politicans — including President Trump — have made before.

"The missed deadline by the Department of the Interior is disappointing," Lumbee Tribal Council Representative Rudy Locklear, told WUNC in an email. "It reinforces longstanding concerns about delays and the lack of urgency in addressing our tribe’s recognition."

The Department of Interior's Office of Federal Acknowledgement is one of the avenues for tribes to gain federal recognition, besides a court decision and an act of Congress.

The Lumbee Tribe, which is the largest Native American tribe east of the Mississippi River, has been federally recognized since 1956. However, it has not received federal funding like other Native American tribes.

"The biggest benefit of full federal recognition would be equitable access to resources — especially in healthcare, education, and housing," said Locklear. "For Robeson County, it could be transformational in addressing generational poverty and creating long-term opportunities."

While he says he remains "cautiously hopeful," others are more doubtful.

"I would be surprised if President Trump moves forward with (recognition) simply because of all of the cuts and everything that they're doing," said tribal citizen Gwen Locklear. "I just don't see it."

Gwen Locklear is of no relation to Rudy Locklear.

Gwen Locklear, who helped found the Triangle Native American Society in 1984 and pioneered the Wake County Indian Education Program, said healthcare is the biggest need for the Lumbee.

"We just have so many people who don't have health insurance," she said. "We have a high drug use problem. We have high cancer rates, diabetes, heart disease."

Jesalyn Keziah, executive director of the Triangle Native American Society, said the original deadline has been past due since the 1880s, when North Carolina General Assembly first recognized the Lumbee as the "Indians of Robeson County."

"And past due since day one as one of the earliest contact peoples of this land," Keziah said.