J.S. Ondara: Tiny Desk Concert

J.S. Ondara's journey to the Tiny Desk is a fascinating one. From his home in Nairobi, he listened on his sister's radio to American artists, including Nirvana, Jeff Buckley, Death Cab For Cutie and, most importantly, Bob Dylan. He wanted to be a folk singer, so he moved to Minnesota, Dylan's home state.

At the Tiny Desk, after playing his song "Lebanon," from his debut album Tales of America, J.S. Ondara told us his story. "I remember, at one point, someone told me about this contest that you guys do called 'the Tiny Desk Contest.' And I was, at the time, desperately trying to be a folk singer. And I'm not quite. I'm not a big fan of contests, but I like NPR. So I figured I'd give it a shot. And I'd just written that song, 'Lebanon.' So I made a video of me playing that song, and I submitted it. And I suppose that things didn't go quite in my favor. So I figured I'd find a bit of a roundabout way to get here, which involved making a record and touring it relentlessly and stalking Bob [Boilen] all around South by Southwest. (I actually didn't do that part.) I was thinking about it. And now I'm here. The journey would have been a lot shorter had I just won the bloody contest. But in the very wise words of Miley Cyrus, 'it's not about how fast you get there, it's about the climb.'"

J.S. Ondara's music is sincere, with observations about America that are fresh and poetic. Here's how he compares the politics of our time, in his song, "Days of Insanity:"

"There is a bear at the airport, waiting on a plane

There is a cow at the funeral, bidding farewell

There is a goat at the terminal, boarding the C-train

There is a horse at the hospital, dancing with the hare

"Somebody call the doctor, from the university

Somebody call upon the witch and the wizardry

Somebody call the rabbi, the pastor and the sheikh

Coz we are coming on the days of insanity

The days of insanity."

And, now this Kenya-born singer is up for a Grammy award for Best Americana Album. Unbelievable, remarkable and well deserved.

SET LIST

"Lebanon"

"Days Of Insanity"

"Saying Goodbye"

MUSICIANS

J.S. Ondara: vocals, guitar

