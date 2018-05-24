Top Stories: North Korea Warns On Summit; Lawmakers Get Intel Briefing

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Threatens To Scuttle Summit, Saying It Won't 'Beg The U.S. For Dialogue'.

-- Justice Department Will Conduct Bipartisan Briefing On Secret Russia Probe Documents.

-- Court Upholds Ruling Against California's Assisted Suicide Law.

-- Investigators Say Missile That Downed MH17 Came From Russian Military.

-- Yulia Skripal Says She And Father 'Lucky' To Survive Attack With Nerve Agent.

And here are more early headlines:

White Nationalists Seek Dismissal Of Lawsuit From Charlottesville. (AP)

Kilauea Eruptions Continue; New Lava Flows. (Hawaii News Now)

Cyclone Advancing On Yemen, Oman. (AccuWeather)

Former Navy SEAL To Be Awarded Medal Of Honor. (Virginian-Pilot)

Washington Capitals Advance To NHL's Stanley Cup Final. (Washington Post)

