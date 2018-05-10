Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Detained Americans Return; Hawaiian Volcano Danger

By Korva Coleman
Published May 10, 2018 at 8:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Meets 3 Americans Held In North Korea As They Return To U.S.

-- Scientists Warn That Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Could Erupt 'Ballistic Rocks'.

-- Dam Collapse Leaves At Least 20 Dead In Kenya.

-- In Election Upset, Malaysia's Mahathir Returns To Power After A Quarter Century.

-- 'I Look Forward' To Ending My Life, 104-Year-Old Assisted Suicide Advocate Says.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Holding Summit On Artificial Intelligence. (Los Angeles Times)

Ford Suspends F-150 Truck Production After Fire. (Detroit Free Press)

Deadly New Storm Strikes Northern India. (Times Of India)

200th Anniversary Of Paul Revere's Death Observed. (Boston Globe)

Mexican State Allows Nicknames Such As 'Big Moustache' On Ballot. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
