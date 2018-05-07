Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

Top Stories: Giuliani Comments Further On Trump; Putin Sworn In For 4th Term

By Korva Coleman
Published May 7, 2018 at 7:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Giuliani: Trump Might Refuse Mueller Subpoenas Or Take The Fifth.

-- Putin To Start Historic Fourth Term As Russian Leader.

-- Pakistan's Interior Minister Survives Suspected Assassination Attempt.

-- In Traditional First-Lady Style, Melania Trump To Unveil Her Policy Goals.

-- Republican Fears About Holding The Senate Start To Sink In.

And here are more early headlines:

Reports: Israeli Firm Collected Info On Obama Administration Officials Who Backed Iran Deal. (New Yorker) (The Observer)

Volcanic Lava Destroys At Least 26 Hawaiian Homes. (Hawaii News Now)

Trump Opposes W.V. GOP Senate Candidate Blankenship. (Fox)

Waffle House Shooting Suspect To Appear In Court. (Tennessean)

Report: Missile Hits Presidential Compound In Yemen's Capital. (Al-Arabiya)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman
More Stories