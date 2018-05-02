Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

Top Stories: Strict Iowa Abortion Bill; Cardinal Faces 2 Sex Abuse Trials

By Korva Coleman
Published May 2, 2018 at 7:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iowa 'Fetal Heartbeat' Bill To Ban Abortions After 6 Weeks Poised For Passage.

-- 2 Trials Set For Cardinal Pell On Sex Abuse Charges.

-- Doctor: Trump Dictated Letter Attesting To His 'Extraordinary' Health.

-- Nearly 200 Arrested As May Day Rally In Paris Turns Violent.

And here are more early headlines:

Central American Migrants Remain Camped At U.S. Border. (San Diego Union Tribune)

White Man Convicted Of Assaulting Black Man In Charlottesville Protest. (Daily Progress)

Private Equity Firm Wins Bid to Buy Bankrupt Weinstein Co. (Hollywood Reporter)

Ariz. Teachers To Return To Class If Lawmakers Pass Budget. (AzCentral.com)

CDC Says Flea, Tick, Mosquito Bites Sharply Increasing. (CDC)

NASA Sending Digging Probe To Mars To Study Geology. (Phys.Org)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman
More Stories