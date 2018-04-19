Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

Top Stories: FAA Seeks Jet Engine Checks; Some GOP Lawmakers Want Mueller Protected

By Korva Coleman
Published April 19, 2018 at 7:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- FAA Orders Inspections Of Engine Type That Blew Apart On Southwest Flight.

-- Republicans Push Bill To Protect Mueller, Without McConnell's Support.

-- Ex-'Playboy' Model Settles Suit With 'National Enquirer' Over Alleged Trump Affair.

-- Meet The Students Who Dreamed Up Friday's National School Walkout.

-- Facebook To Offer Users Opt-Outs That Comply With New European Privacy Rules.

And here are more early headlines:

Ariz. Teachers Set To Announce Whether They'll Walk Out. (AzCentral)

Cuba Poised To Name New President, Succeeding Raul Castro. (Reuters)

Alabama To Execute Bomber Who Killed Federal Judge, Lawyer. (Al.com)

Mich. Briefly Closes Mackinac Bridge Due To Falling Ice. (News-Review)

Senate Votes To Allow Babies, Like Duckworth's, On Floor. (Politico)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman
More Stories