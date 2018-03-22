Top Stories: House Panel May Say More On Russia; France's Sarkozy Investigated

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- On Defense Over Russia, Trump Could Get Another Boost From House Intel Panel.

-- China Acknowledges Sale Of Advanced Missile Technology To Pakistan.

-- France's Former President Sarkozy Under 'Formal Investigation' In Libya Probe.

-- New Zealand Eradicates Invasive Mice From Antipodes Islands.

-- Palestinian Teen Agrees To 8 Months In Prison After Slapping Israeli Soldier.

And here are more early headlines:

4th Winter Storm This Month Exits The Northeast. (AccuWeather)

Powerful Storm Drenches Southern Calif; Evacuations Called. (AP)

Syrian Rebels Say They'll Leave Besieged Ghouta Enclave. (AFP)

Report: Turkey Alleged To Deport Thousands Of Syrian Refugees. (Human Rights Watch)

Republican Saccone Concedes Pa. Congressional Election To Democrat Lamb. (Post-Gazette)

Human Remains Found After Blast At Texas Chemical Plant. (Reuters)

Canadian Accused Of Stabbing Flint Airport Officer Faces Terror Charge. (MLive.com)

Boston TV Personality Known For "Bozo The Clown" Dies. (WCVB)

