Top Stories: A.G. Sessions On U.S. Asylum Applications; Nepal Plane Crash
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- GOP Pours Cash Into Pennsylvania Special Election To Prevent An Upset Defeat.
-- Attorney General Sessions Reshapes Who Qualifies For Asylum.
-- Passenger Plane Crashes At Nepal Airport; Dozens Of Injuries Reported.
-- Fishing Boats 'Going Dark' Raise Suspicion Of Illegal Catches, Report Says.
-- Brackets For Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament Are Released.
-- The All Songs Considered SXSW Preview, 2018.
And here are more early headlines:
3rd Winter Storm In 2 Weeks Poised To Strike The Northeast. (Weather.com)
Trump To Visit Border Wall Prototypes In Calif. Tomorrow. (AP)
British Leader Holds Meeting On Poisoning Of Russian Ex-Spy. (Reuters)
80th Anniversary Of Nazi Germany's Annexation Of Austria. (AFP)
Scientology Church Is Launching Its Own Channel. (USA Today)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.