Top Stories: Trump On Tariffs; The Trans-Pacific Trade Deal Without The U.S.

By Korva Coleman
Published March 8, 2018 at 9:13 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Expected To Formally Order Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum Imports.

-- U.S. Forest Service Chief Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations.

-- Officers Shot In Missouri, 1 Fatally, Were Sent To The Wrong Address.

-- The TPP Is Dead. Long Live The Trans-Pacific Trade Deal.

-- Alexa, Please Stop Laughing: Amazon Says It's Fixing Device's Unprompted Cackles.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Officials Brief Washington On North Korean Visit. (Reuters)

Singapore Releases Report On 2017 U.S. Warship Collision. (VOA)

Mississippi Senate Passes Bill Banning Abortion At 15 Weeks. (Clarion-Ledger)

Freezing Radioactive Fukushima Water Works Partially. (Phys.Org)

Iditarod Musher Alleges He Was Threatened By Race Official. (AP)

Daylight Saving Time Coming This Weekend. (ABC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
