Top Stories: Disagreement On Trump, Erdogan Talk; Korean Hockey Players

By Korva Coleman
Published January 25, 2018 at 11:31 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump And Erdogan Talk, But There's Disagreement Over What Was Said.

-- Baltimore Police Officer Indicted On Charges Of Misconduct, Fabricating Evidence.

-- North Korean Women's Hockey Players Arrive To Begin Olympic Training With South.

-- Violent Protests In India Follow Release Of Controversial Bollywood Epic.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Says Palestinians Must Return To Table, Or Aid Will Be Cut. (Bloomberg)

U.N. Reports More Staffers Than Ever Deliberately Killed In 2017. (AP)

"Doomsday Clock" Is 2 Minutes Shy Of Midnight. (USA Today)

Calif. Couple Accused Of Abuse Barred From Seeing 13 Children. (AP)

Phoenix Police Nab Driver After 60 Mile Pursuit. (KNXV)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
