Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Blast In Ankara Kills At Least 27, Wounds At Least 75

By Camila Domonoske
Published March 13, 2016 at 2:42 PM EDT
An explosion ripped through a busy square in central Ankara on Sunday, killing at least 27 people and wounding 75 more.
An explosion ripped through a busy square in central Ankara on Sunday, killing at least 27 people and wounding 75 more.

The capital of Turkey was struck by a large explosion on Sunday; the death toll is at least 27, and at least 75 people have been injured, according to the Ankara governor's office.

The blast, which media reports suggest may have been a car bomb, struck near a central square in Ankara. It hit a transportation hub with several bus stations, NPR's Peter Kenyon reports from Istanbul.

"Rescue crews scrambled to account for the dead and wounded among the travelers returning from weekend trips," Peter told our Newscast unit.

No organization has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Just a month ago, a bombing in Ankara killed 29 people and injured more than 60. Istanbul has also been struck by several explosions in recent months.

"Officials have blamed supporters of the Islamic state, Kurdish militants from the PKK and extreme leftist groups for various attacks inside Turkey," Peter says.

Peter also notes that Turkey's media watchdog has banned media coverage of Sunday's explosion — "but several channels continued to broadcast live from the scene," he says.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: March 14, 2016 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous version of this post incorrectly referred to Istanbul as Turkey's capital. In fact, the capital is Ankara.
NPR Blogs
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske