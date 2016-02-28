Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Vice Chair Of DNC Resigns To Support Bernie Sanders

By Camila Domonoske
Published February 28, 2016 at 12:01 PM EST
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard attends the 33rd Annual Women's Campaign Fund Parties of Your Choice Gala on April 22, 2013, in New York City.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard attends the 33rd Annual Women's Campaign Fund Parties of Your Choice Gala on April 22, 2013, in New York City.

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has resigned her position as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Bernie Sanders.

Gabbard announced her decision on NBC's Meet the PressSunday morning.

Gabbard, 34, is one of the youngest members of Congress and the first Hindu elected to Capitol Hill. She served in Iraq and with the Hawaii National Guard, and cites her military experience as the impetus for her decision to back Sanders.

"As a veteran and as a soldier I've seen firsthand the true cost of war," she said. "I think it's most important for us as we look at our choices as to who our next commander-in-chief will be ... to recognize the necessity to have a commander in chief who has foresight, who exercises good judgment."

She's the fourth current member of Congress to endorse Sanders, and the most high-profile.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske