Astros' Dallas Keuchel and Cubs' Jake Arrieta Win Cy Young Awards

Updated 9:15 p.m. ET

The Houston Astros' Dallas Keuchel and Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta won the Cy Young Awards for best pitchers in Major League Baseball for 2015.

Keuchel finished ahead of David Price in the American League. Arrieta beat out runner-up Zack Greinke in the voting for the National League.

Kathy Willens / AP / Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel pitches in the first inning of the American League wild card game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 6.

Keuchel, who has been with the Astros for four seasons, led the American League in innings pitched with 232 and finished with a second-best earned run average of 2.48. He struck out 216 batters — good for fifth in the league.

In the National League, Arrieta finished second in innings pitched with 229 and posted a 1.77 ERA, second to Greinke, whose ERA was 1.66. Arrieta had a solid first half of the season, but he caught fire down the stretch, helping the Cubs to the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Here's a stat that speaks for itself: In his last 15 starts, Arrieta posted a minuscule 0.75 ERA.

Here's how the voting broke down:

American League

1. Dallas Keuchel, 186 points (22 first-place votes)

2. David Price, 143 points (8)

3. Sonny Gray, 82 points (1 second-place vote)

4. Chris Sale, 30 points (3 third-place votes)

5. Chris Archer, 29 points (10 fourth-place votes)

National League

1. Jake Arrieta, 169 points (17 first-place votes)

2. Zack Greinke, 147 points (10)

3. Clayton Kershaw, 101 points (3)

4. Gerrit Cole, 40 points (2 third-place votes)

5. Max Scherzer, 32 points (13 fourth-place votes

