NPR Blogs

Astros' Dallas Keuchel and Cubs' Jake Arrieta Win Cy Young Awards

By Laura Wagner
Published November 18, 2015 at 7:11 PM EST
Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets on Oct. 18 in New York.
Updated 9:15 p.m. ET

The Houston Astros' Dallas Keuchel and Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta won the Cy Young Awards for best pitchers in Major League Baseball for 2015.

Keuchel finished ahead of David Price in the American League. Arrieta beat out runner-up Zack Greinke in the voting for the National League.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel pitches in the first inning of the American League wild card game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 6.
Kathy Willens / AP
/
Keuchel, who has been with the Astros for four seasons, led the American League in innings pitched with 232 and finished with a second-best earned run average of 2.48. He struck out 216 batters — good for fifth in the league.

In the National League, Arrieta finished second in innings pitched with 229 and posted a 1.77 ERA, second to Greinke, whose ERA was 1.66. Arrieta had a solid first half of the season, but he caught fire down the stretch, helping the Cubs to the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Here's a stat that speaks for itself: In his last 15 starts, Arrieta posted a minuscule 0.75 ERA.

Here's how the voting broke down, from the.

American League

1. Dallas Keuchel, 186 points (22 first-place votes)

2. David Price, 143 points (8)

3. Sonny Gray, 82 points (1 second-place vote)

4. Chris Sale, 30 points (3 third-place votes)

5. Chris Archer, 29 points (10 fourth-place votes)

National League

1. Jake Arrieta, 169 points (17 first-place votes)

2. Zack Greinke, 147 points (10)

3. Clayton Kershaw, 101 points (3)

4. Gerrit Cole, 40 points (2 third-place votes)

5. Max Scherzer, 32 points (13 fourth-place votes

Corrected: November 18, 2015 at 12:00 AM EST
The original version of this post incorrectly said the Chicago Cubs played in the 2015 World Series.
Additionally, that version included results of Cy Young prediction voting from the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America, linked via ESPN. While those results matched the order of finish in the BBWAA voting, they were not the official Cy Young Award results.
Laura Wagner
See stories by Laura Wagner