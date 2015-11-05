Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Tiny Baby Goat Stolen From Arizona State Fair, Then Returned

By Laura Wagner
Published November 5, 2015 at 6:55 PM EST
GusGus, a tiny goat, is seen at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix last month in this photo provided by Emilie Owen. Fair officials say the kid was taken Wednesday and returned Thursday.
With his fluffy white fur and floppy ears, the five-week-old baby pygmy goat named GusGus at the Arizona State Fair looks like a living stuffed animal. And at less than 5 pounds, he's so little he could easily be tucked away in a jacket or a purse.

Actually, that's precisely what authorities say happened on Wednesday, when GusGus disappeared from his pen in a fair petting zoo. Zoo workers said his mom, Custard, had been searching and crying for her kid.

There was no word on who took GusGus, but fair Livestock Director Karen Searle told the local ABC affiliate that there's no question GusGus was stolen.

"This was definitely an intentional theft. There's no way it was an accident," Searle said.

A pet store says GusGus was dropped off there by a man who said the goat was found wandering along a canal.

Laura Wagner
