Several Wounded In Shooting At FedEx Facility In Georgia

This post was updated at 3:51 p.m. ET.

At least six people were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday at a FedEx facility in Kennesaw, Ga., according to local police. The shooter is reportedly dead in an apparent suicide.

Cobb County Police Department spokesman Mike Bowman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that there are "multiple victims at this time that have been transported to a local area hospital.

"The area around the building has been secured and the officers are now clearing the incident location," Bowman said. He added later that the suspect was dead in an apparent suicide.

FedEx clerk Liza Aiken says she was working inside the facility the gunman opened fire.

"He had bullets strapped across his chest like Rambo, a huge assault rifle and he had a knife," Aiken told The Associated Press.

The Marietta Police Department tells Georgia Public Broadcasting that six patients were taken to an area hospital. Two have been released, two remain in critical condition and two remain in stable condition.

"FedEx is aware of the situation," spokesman Ben Hunt tells Reuters. "Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our team members, first responders and others affected. FedEx is cooperating with authorities."

Bowman told the Journal-Constitution that Cobb County police received a call around 5:54 a.m. EDT about an active shooter at the FedEx facility.

Channel 11 in Atlanta says:

"More than 50 emergency vehicles descended upon the scene. There were multiple victims, all of whom were taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital; their names and conditions were not immediately released."

"FedEx employees were being turned away as they tried to arrive at work. Those who were already at work were held in a warehouse on the property. The facility is on lockdown."

Update at 4:01 p.m. ET. Gunman Had Explosives:

Cobb County Police spokesman Dana Pierce tells the AP, the suspected gunman was carrying "molotov cocktails" but they were not used.

The AP adds:

"Pierce didn't say how many of the explosive devices the man had.

"Pierce says the devices were not detonated during the shooting, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also working to collect evidence at the facility in Kennesaw, Ga."

