NPR Blogs

Emergencies Declared As Deep Freeze Hits Deep South

By Mark Memmott
Published January 28, 2014 at 9:31 AM EST
Tuesday night's forecast for the lower 48 states shows temperatures below freezing (the shades of blue and purple) across most of the nation.
In Louisiana:

-- "Jindal declares state of emergency, urges caution ahead of winter storm." (The Times-Picayune)

In Mississippi:

"Storm warning: Emergency plans put in place." (Clarion-Ledger)

In Alabama:

-- "Several county schools in Birmingham area closed, delayed or dismissing early because of weather Tuesday." (The Birmingham News)

In Florida:

-- "Winter-storm warning: Freezing rain possible." (Tallahassee Democrat)

As NPR's Debbie Elliott said earlier today on our Newscast, "snow and ice are rare in typically balmy places like New Orleans, Mobile and the Florida panhandle, but officials are warning residents to get ready for significant accumulations and bitter cold."

And if it's cold down along the Gulf Coast, you know it's downright frigid to the north. :

"Windy conditions will make temperatures across the northern Plains and Northeast feel as cold as -30F in some locations. On Tuesday, accumulating snow, sleet and ice will make for hazardous travel conditions from South Texas to the Carolinas."

Headlines from some of our public radio friends in the shivering states help tell the story:

-- "Deep freeze hits Chicago again." (WBEZ in Chicago)

-- "Polar temps, heavy winds close schools and roads, strand travelers." (Minnesota Public Radio)

-- "Winter slushes along, but do we have enough salt?" (WESA in Pittsburgh)

Our headline from Monday also still applies: "Looking To Escape The Deep Freeze? Head To Alaska."

Temperatures closer to what's normal for this time of year aren't expected until Thursday.

Finally, because we want everyone to stay safe, we're once again pointing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's tips on how to prepare for "winter storms & extreme cold."

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
