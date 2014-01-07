Extreme Cold Convinces Escaped Convict To Give Up: VIDEO

Sunday night, 42-year-old Robert Vick escaped from the minimum security Blackburn Correction Complex in Kentucky.

By Monday evening, he'd apparently had enough of the sub-zero temperatures gripping the Bluegrass State and much of the rest of the nation. Vick showed up at the office of the Sunset Motel in Lexington and asked the clerk to call the authorities.

LEX18-TV was on the scene at the motel as Vick turned himself into Lexington Police, "riddled with frostbite."

As the station says:

"After Vick walked away from his six-year sentence for burglary and five-year sentence for criminal possession of a forged instrument, Mother Nature had a harsher punishment."

"He's frostbit, his toes and his fingers," Victoria Fugate who was staying at the motel, told the station

"He was shivering, he was really cold," added motel manager Maurice King.

According to theLexington Herald-Leader, "Lisa Lamb, spokeswoman for the state Corrections Department, said Vick would have been wearing only his prison-issued khaki pants, shirt and jacket when he escaped."

