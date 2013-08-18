Scotland Yard 'Assessing' New Information In Diana Death

Scotland Yard says it is "assessing [the] relevance and credibility" of new information relating to the 1997 death of Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed in a Paris car crash.

The Metropolitan Police would not say what the information entailed or where it came from, but that it was "not a re-investigation" of the case.

An earlier criminal investigation found no evidence of murder and dismissed allegations of a conspiracy made by Al Fayed's father, who issued a statement through his spokesman saying he is "interested in seeing the outcome" and trusts the new information will be investigated "with vigour" by Scotland Yard.

A royal spokeswoman says Diana's sons, Princes William and Harry, have no comment.

A 2008 inquest concluded that the deaths Diana and Dodi Al Fayed were attributable to "gross negligence" on the part of their driver, who was being pursued through the streets of Paris by the paparazzi.

The BBC reports:

"Reports in several British Sunday newspapers suggest there are allegations the military was involved and that information had been passed to the police by an Army source.

"A Met Police spokesman said that the force would 'not discuss the source of the information' it was assessing."

