WATCH: Rep. Tammy Duckworth Dresses Down IRS Contractor

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 27, 2013 at 2:08 PM EDT

It is one of those rare Congressional exchanges that's both dramatic and compelling: Yesterday during a House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who lost her legs and use of her right arm when she served in Iraq, dressed down an IRS contractor who used his military disability status to receive government contracts reserved for disabled vets.

The catch? The Military Times reports Braulio Castillo claimed disability based on an injury he sustained at the U.S. Military Preparatory School nearly 30 years ago. The Military Times reports that Castillo broke his foot at the prep school, but went on to play football in college.

Duckworth pounced. It's worth watching the whole thing, which California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa's office has posted on YouTube.

h/t: Gawker.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
