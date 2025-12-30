Bringing The World Home To You

Innovation Quarter continues to grow with Phase II of development

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published December 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A three-story business building
Courtesy Micah Brown Media
The former Linden Center will be repurposed as a flexible laboratory and biomanufacturing space. Innovation Quarter's Isaac Perry says the move was needed to meet the growing demand for infrastructure in the industry.

Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem is expanding with plans for Phase II of development. 2025 highlights include beginning work on a $100 million Eye Institute, an extension of the Long Branch hiking and biking Trail and more.

In July, Innovation Quarter acquired the three-story Linden Center, which will become a flexible lab and biomanufacturing space, currently in the planning stages.

Isaac Perry heads biotech and life sciences ecosystem development for Innovation Quarter. He says they’re at 90% capacity, and business is booming. 
 
"We are seeing so much activity and interest in regenerative medicine, taking a body’s cells and using them and pre-programming them to help heal the body, different than a medical device or pharmaceuticals, in that this is a true cell manufacturing, this new industry that's sort of growing and forming before our very eyes here in Winston-Salem," says Perry.
 
Phase II will introduce up to 2.7 million square feet of mixed-use development, plus 12 acres of accessible green space.
