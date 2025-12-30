Bringing The World Home To You

Greensboro continues support for displaced residents of West Market Street complex

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published December 30, 2025 at 3:10 PM EST
District at West Market Street apartments
Courtesy city of Greensboro
Sign in front of the District at West Market Street complex

Greensboro is continuing to support displaced residents after closing a large apartment complex in December.

Nearly 200 residents had to leave the District at West Market after inspectors discovered burned electrical wiring and faulty breakers. Officials say the state has revoked the license for the contractor who worked on the electrical system.

Greensboro is still working to find places for those who need assistance. The city is putting some residents up in hotels until Jan. 31.

Tenants can also receive up to $1,000 from the city for moving expenses, security deposits, and other moving-related costs. Officials say meal cards may be available as well.

Applications for assistance must be submitted by Jan. 31.
DJ Simmons
